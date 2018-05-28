BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Although the impact of Sunday’s storms was seen all over social media as Ellicott City was hit yet again with devastating floods, other parts of Maryland also flooded, leaving some residents on the streets.
RELATED: ‘It’s Just Heartbreaking’: Ellicott City Pummeled By Devastating Flash Floods Yet Again
In Baltimore City, resident Courtney Hancock showed video of the damage on her Twitter account.
Around 7:44 p.m. Sunday she shared a video from the 5100 block of Frederick Avenue, which showed debris in the street, while flooded cars struggled to start.
Hancock shared another video Monday morning, showing the aftermath: residents sitting in the street while officials access the damage.
According to Baltimore City’s Department of Transportation, Frederick Avenue between Beechfield and Northbend is closed to traffic due to flooding damage.
The department asked that people avoid the area.
In Baltimore County, the Catonsville and Dundalk neighborhoods were also hit hard.
One Dundalk resident shared this photo with WJZ’s Denise Koch.
Baltimore County’s emergency management shared these photos of flooding in Catonsville where more than 10 inches of rain fell, according to the National Weather Service.
Baltimore County officials are conducting assessment of damage Monday. Officials said no injuries were reported.
Rain totals spanned from 1 inch to over 10 inches in various parts of Maryland.
Allegany County
- Inglesmith 1.14 inches
Anne Arundel County
- BWI 1.04 inches
Baltimore County
- Catonsville Northeast 10.38 inches
- Catonsville Southeast 5.20 inches
- Bentley Springs 1.96 inches
Baltimore City
- Downtown 3.17 inches
Calvert County
- Prince Frederick 4.35 inches
Howard County
- Ellicott City 8.40 inches
- Ellicott City East (2) 7.92 inches
- Ellicott City East (1) 7.38 inches
- Ellicott City SSW 5.36 inches
- West Friendship 3.61 inches
- Lisbon 3.07 inches
- Columbia 3.00 inches
- Cooksville 2.30 inches
- West Friendship 2.08 inches
- Columbia NW 1.38 inches
Prince Georges County
- Western Branch 1.18 inches
St. Marys County
- Clements 1.00 inch
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook