BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Although the impact of Sunday’s storms was seen all over social media as Ellicott City was hit yet again with devastating floods, other parts of Maryland also flooded, leaving some residents on the streets.

In Baltimore City, resident Courtney Hancock showed video of the damage on her Twitter account.

Around 7:44 p.m. Sunday she shared a video from the 5100 block of Frederick Avenue, which showed debris in the street, while flooded cars struggled to start.

The aftermath on the 5100 block of Frederick Ave, Baltimore City @wjz @wbaltv11 pic.twitter.com/Xd4Y2BZ9dg — Courtney Hancock 💕 (@CourtCourtH20) May 27, 2018

Hancock shared another video Monday morning, showing the aftermath: residents sitting in the street while officials access the damage.

People have literally lost everything. Homes and vehicles destroyed. People without power, hot water, and homes flooded.Mother’s are torn , and don’t know what their next step are for sustaining. This is crazy. The mayor and city councilman is here. This is getting sad out here. pic.twitter.com/wJq25qnQAl — Courtney Hancock 💕 (@CourtCourtH20) May 28, 2018

According to Baltimore City’s Department of Transportation, Frederick Avenue between Beechfield and Northbend is closed to traffic due to flooding damage.

The department asked that people avoid the area.

Avoid Frederick Ave between Beechfield & Northbend due to flooding damage. Use alternate routes & plan ahead for your commute @MayorPugh50 — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) May 28, 2018

In Baltimore County, the Catonsville and Dundalk neighborhoods were also hit hard.

One Dundalk resident shared this photo with WJZ’s Denise Koch.

#WJZ #EllicottCity clearly got the worst but other areas suffered severe flooding from yesterday's storms Take a look at #Dundalk! pic.twitter.com/wxisB76hwI — Denise Koch WJZ (@DeniseWJZ) May 28, 2018

Baltimore County’s emergency management shared these photos of flooding in Catonsville where more than 10 inches of rain fell, according to the National Weather Service.

These photos from yesterday's historic flooding were shot in the #Catonsville area, where more than 9" rain fell. EA pic.twitter.com/lSfPEq50dk — Emergency Management (@BACOemergency) May 28, 2018

Baltimore County officials are conducting assessment of damage Monday. Officials said no injuries were reported.

Public Works emergency number for roads, bridges and flooding is 410 887 5210. Maryland’s State of Emergency extends to B Co. Please check on neighbors and stay strong. – Don Mohler — Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) May 28, 2018

Rain totals spanned from 1 inch to over 10 inches in various parts of Maryland.

Allegany County

Inglesmith 1.14 inches

Anne Arundel County

BWI 1.04 inches

Baltimore County

Catonsville Northeast 10.38 inches

Catonsville Southeast 5.20 inches

Bentley Springs 1.96 inches

Baltimore City

Downtown 3.17 inches

Calvert County

Prince Frederick 4.35 inches

Howard County

Ellicott City 8.40 inches

Ellicott City East (2) 7.92 inches

Ellicott City East (1) 7.38 inches

Ellicott City SSW 5.36 inches

West Friendship 3.61 inches

Lisbon 3.07 inches

Columbia 3.00 inches

Cooksville 2.30 inches

West Friendship 2.08 inches

Columbia NW 1.38 inches

Prince Georges County

Western Branch 1.18 inches

St. Marys County

Clements 1.00 inch

