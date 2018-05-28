BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After record rains on Sunday and massive flooding, we saw a much calmer and drier day this Monday.

It was dry for most of the state, for all afternoon and evening activities. Tomorrow, it will warm up again into the low or mid 80’s, and with the rather high humidity and some sunshine breaking out, we can’t rule out a pop up shower or thundershower later in the day.

That chance will exist on Wednesday but will cool down too. A larger threat of heavier shower activity will be present on Thursday, as some tropical moisture will be moving up towards the region from the leftover circulation from the remnants of Alberto, which will be across the Great Lakes by then.

More rain is not what we need now, as we close out a very wet may all across the region. Hopefully, we will not see any additional flood issues later this week, so stay tuned.

