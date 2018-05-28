MARYLAND FLOODING: Rescuers Search For Missing Md. Man In Ellicott CityState Of Emergency Issued For Maryland After Flash Flooding | Flood Warning For Parts Of MarylandWJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After record rains on Sunday and massive flooding, we saw a much calmer and drier day this Monday.

It was dry for most of the state, for all afternoon and evening activities. Tomorrow, it will warm up again into the low or mid 80’s, and with the rather high humidity and some sunshine breaking out, we can’t rule out a pop up shower or thundershower later in the day.

That chance will exist on Wednesday but will cool down too. A larger threat of heavier shower activity will be present on Thursday, as some tropical moisture will be moving up towards the region from the leftover circulation from the remnants of Alberto, which will be across the Great Lakes by then.

More rain is not what we need now, as we close out a very wet may all across the region.  Hopefully, we will not see any additional flood issues later this week, so stay tuned.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch