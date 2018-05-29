BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Office of Emergency Management is offering assistance to residents of Frederick Avenue that experienced flash flooding on Sunday.

Several residents reported flooded basements and first floors, power outages and flooded cars following heavy rainfall Sunday.

In some cases the water was 7 feet high in homes.

On Wednesday, the city will host an open house for residents at the Stillmeadow Community Fellowship Church at 5110 Frederick Avenue for those with concerns or unmet needs.

Representatives from the following agencies will be available:

The Red Cross http://www.redcross.org/local/maryland-delaware

The MD Insurance Administration http://www.mdinsurance.state.md.us/Pages/default.aspx

Baltimore City Housing Ombudsman

Department of Public Works Solid Waste Bureau

The Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management

Team Rubicon https://teamrubiconusa.org/

Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief https://www.namb.net/

MD Department of Human Services http://dhr.maryland.gov/

The representatives will be able to address issues with insurance claims, trash pickup, safety, mold, rentals, food, energy bills or medical assistance, They can also help residents find temporary housing and help with pumping the basements or cleaning up.

