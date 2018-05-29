TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Neighborhoods in Baltimore County are still cleaning up after their communities were flooded Sunday afternoon.

County officials said Tuesday they know of 400 flooded basements in the county and want to help residents with storm debris cleanup.

RELATED: Residents Across Maryland Reeling After Weekend Storm

So they are offering curbside pickup.

Beginning Wednesday May 30, residents will only have to move storm debris on their property to the curb and notify the county who will then pick it up.

Officials are focusing on the greater Catonsville and Oella areas and the Turner Station neighborhood in Dundalk for the pickup service.

“We understand that this unexpected storm has created major disruptions in localized areas in the County,” Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler said. “Our crews have been working around the clock since Sunday afternoon. We are making extra resources available to help residents recover.”

Residents should call 410-887-3560 to request the service through Friday, June 8.

The county will also offer drop-off locations at Benjamin Banneker Historical Center and Park, located at 300 Oella Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., every day beginning Wednesday, May 30 through Friday, June 8.

In addition, residents may deliver debris to the County’s drop-off centers located in Halethorpe, Cockeysville and White Marsh.

Officials reported dozens of water rescue Sunday in the county and hundreds of calls for service.

RELATED: State Of Emergency Declared For All Of Maryland After Heavy Rain, Flooding

One home in Catonsville was ruled inhabitable by county inspectors and although Catonsville Elementary experienced minor flooding it opened on time Tuesday.

Four roads in the southwest portion of the county remain closed as engineers evaluate road conditions; the include: Old Frederick Road, River Road, Westchester Avenue and Thistle Road.

Mohler invited people to share stories about acts of kindness in the community, using the hashtag #BaltCoNeighborsCare.

“We would love for people to share their thanks for a neighbor who helped them clean their basement, or maybe a stranger who stepped in to help in a moment of need related to the storm,” Mohler said.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook