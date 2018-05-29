BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Comcast has opened hundreds of Xfinity Wifi hotspots in Ellicott City to help those who’ve been affected by devastating flash flooding.

Comcast says Xfinity customers and non-Xfinity customers will have access to the WiFi in statement released Tuesday.

Crews were seen towing cars out of the mud on Main Street and surrounding areas Monday and Tuesday following shock of Sunday’s storm — not even two years after the last flood in July 2016.

The scene is a disaster zone — trees and lawn furniture shredded in yards and debris in the streets, roads washed away and mud everywhere.

Comcast has posted directions to access the WiFi:

For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, please visit www.xfinity.com/wifi. Once in range of a hotspot, select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser. Xfinity Internet customers can sign in with their username and password and will be automatically connected to Xfinity WiFi hotspots in the future. Non-Xfinity Internet customers should visit the “Not an Xfinity Internet Customer” section on the sign-in page to get started. Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every two hours.

