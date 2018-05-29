GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for two men who they say broke into a home in Montgomery County, opened fire and robbed a woman.

Montgomery County Police say just before midnight, two men — including one who had a gun — forced their way into a home in the 13600 block of Demetrias Way. A woman who was inside told police she heard gunshots in the home and went to investigate.

The woman was confronted by two men who allegedly threatened her with a gun and demanded money. The suspects took property from the home before leaving.

Investigators determined that some of the shots that the suspect fired hit a wall of the home and entered a neighboring residence. No one inside that home was injured.

The suspect who was armed with the handgun is described as an African-American man in his 30’s and is about 6-foot-1. The second suspect is described as an African-American man between 20 and 30 years old, about 5-foot-9 and weighs about 250 pounds.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the suspects or the home invasion robbery to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). Tipsters can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

