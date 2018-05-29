BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Howard County officials released 911 calls from Sunday’s deadly flooding in Ellicott City.

Ellicott City saw historic flooding again Sunday afternoon, just two years after it was hit by devastating floods in July 2016.

The Howard County government says fire and police officials answered 1,122 calls between 3:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

“God this is worse than the last one,” one caller said. “My car is gone and there’s several cars that have gone down the street.”

“Are we gonna die ma’am?” another caller asked.

[911 operator: Honey, I’m gonna do my best so that does not happen.]

“Two people are stuck on Tiber River… they’re trying to walk through–the water is almost above their heads,” one man said to 911 operators.

