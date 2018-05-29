MARYLAND FLOODING: Search Continues For Missing Man | Temporary Access Allowed In Ellicott City | How To Help 
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities in Maryland have confirmed that the body of a man has been recovered following disastrous flash flooding across the state.

Howard County police say the body was found by searchers in the Patapsco River across the Baltimore County line.

This comes on the second day of searching for missing National Guardsman Eddie Hermond.

The identity of the man’s body has not been released yet.

This is a developing story.

