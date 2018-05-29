BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities in Maryland have confirmed that the body of a man has been recovered following disastrous flash flooding across the state.

BODY FOUND: Howard County Police have been notified that the body of an adult male has been found by searchers in the Patapsco River, just across the Baltimore County line. Police are awaiting identification and will update as information is confirmed. #ECFlood

Howard County police say the body was found by searchers in the Patapsco River across the Baltimore County line.

This comes on the second day of searching for missing National Guardsman Eddie Hermond.

The identity of the man’s body has not been released yet.

This is a developing story.

