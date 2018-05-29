BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I know Ellicott City is forefront in our minds eye but I must tell you I was, all weekend long, on the Bay side of Baltimore County. And it was no picnic there either. Destructive winds, and heavy rain made for some genuine issues. The point here is area wide we had a run in with violent weather. And this week will be no day at the beach either.

The remains of “Alberto” will travel straight North from the Gulf Coast states passing by to our West. With that big counterclockwise rotation “he” will drag a lot of moist air right through the Mid-Atlantic. Every day this five day period has clouds, and humidity. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday add in showers and thunderstorms. Sunday we calm it down but the skies remain overcast. Great way to start the “summer season.”

Let’s hope for a change in that outlook. Remember it is a forecast not an absolute. But I can’t lie to you I am already looking beyond the weekend to try and see our best chance of clearing.

In other weather news it is just a few days from the start of hurricane season. We’re full of good news this day aren’t we? At least it’s not snowing.

MB!

