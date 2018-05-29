ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County officials are allowing restricted, credentialed access to Main Street in Ellicott City for business owners, residents, and property owners only.

Those who wish to gain the proper credentials must meet at the George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Drive, Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Those with credentials will be assigned an escort to take them to the buildings.

The first of the residents or business owners head down to the restricted area of #EllicottCity damaged by the #flood. pic.twitter.com/Pv8lZ56xPM — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) May 29, 2018

Officials say requesters must have a valid ID, utility bill or other documentation of affiliation to the property. Not all properties will be accessible for entry due to structural and safety concerns.

Individuals will be allowed to document damage and retrieve only essential items that can be personally carried. Officials say each visit will be limited to a maximum of 10 minutes.

Those who wish to visit the site must follow this set of rules:

Wear solid, closed toe footwear, preferably an over the ankle work boot or hiking boot.

Wear long pants and are encouraged to wear a long-sleeved shirt.

Consider bringing work gloves and eye protection.

Bring a flashlight due to the current power outage.

