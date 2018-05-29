BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tuesday was a warm and humid day that finally gave way to some sunshine across many areas.

We reached 80 degrees, which is close to our normal high of 78 for the date.

Tomorrow, once again, we will have a mix of sun and clouds and a high in the upper 70’s, but a chance of a shower or some thunder later in the day is possible.

On Thursday, it appears a batch of showers and more thunder could produce more widespread rains in the region. Hopefully, not enough to cause any additional flooding.

Stay tuned for the latest updates as we end this very wet month of May and enter June with yet more showers!

