BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a missing 52-year-old Baltimore man who was last seen Wednesday.

City police say Milton Blaney Knisley Jr. was last seen in the 4900 block of Eastern Avenue wearing a pale blue hospital gown.

milton knisley Authorities Searching For Man Last Seen In Hospital Gown

Mr. Knisley is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has a bald head.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 443-984-7385, Southeast District at 410-396-2422 or call 911.

