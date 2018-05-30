BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years behind bars for holding up a bank at gunpoint with his younger brother.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 31-year-old Timothy Allen McNeal was sentenced Wednesday for armed robbery and other crimes. He was convicted by a jury in February of robbing the Howard County Education Federal Credit Union in Ellicott City.

Surveillance video that captured the August 2016 robbery shows two men entering the bank wearing ski masks. Prosecutors say McNeal entered carrying a long gun, which he pointed at the teller and a customer.

Law enforcers recovered ski masks, cash, cell phones and clothing matching what the robbers were wearing at the brothers’ residence.

McNeal’s 28-year-old brother pleaded guilty earlier this year and has been sentenced to 10 years.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)