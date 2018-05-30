By Joel Furches



Situated directly on the most famous bay on the East Coast, Baltimore is particularly well-known for its seafood. Everyone in Maryland knows where to go for the best fresh crabs or oysters, but there is less talk about Baltimore’s fish.

Be that as it may, Charm City really does have a long tradition of quality fresh fish, fish markets and fish dishes. If you’re in the market to bring home the freshest of fish for your use at home, or you have a hankering for some delicious and freshly prepared seafood to sit down and enjoy at a dining establishment, here are a few places to check out for yourself.

Sal’s Seafood Market

1640 Aliceanna St.

Baltimore, MD 21231

(410) 675-1466

www.bpmarkets.com/markets/broadway-market

Sal’s Seafood Market is located inside the Ferry building on Aliceanna Street, and is both a sit-down restaurant and a grab-and-go market. Sit down at Sal’s and enjoy the finest in fish, oysters, scallops, shrimp and clams. Sal’s signature dishes include fried white fish and fish tacos.

One of things that keeps patrons coming back to Sal’s is the variety of sauces and lemon juice for the fish and oysters. So whether you’re in the mood to grab some fresh seafood for home or want to sit down and enjoy authentic seafood straight from the water, Sal’s makes for a nice venue to take your business.

Fresh Fresh Seafood

507 York Road

Towson, MD 21204

(410) 821-3474

Fresh Fresh Seafood in Towson is a hidden gem of the dining scene in the broader Baltimore area. With a very ‘Mom ‘n Pop Restaurant’ feel to it, all of the seafood is prepared as you order it for maximum freshness. Sit down inside the intimate interior of this classic diner, and prepare to enjoy food that has a hearty down home flavor to it; flavor that gives the whole establishment a comfort-food vibe. Great for a date, or a casual sit-down meal, fans of Baltimore flavor won’t want to miss this venue.

Fresh Fresh Seafood hosts a number of local events and has an attractive BYOB policy which makes dining there all the more attractive, as you have the opportunity to pair your dish with your favorite beverage.

Faidley Seafood

203 N. Paca St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

(410) 727-4898

While Faidley Seafood really pushes its crab cakes as its claim to fame, the fish are the unsung heroes of the Faidley menu. Boasting six different kinds of fish on its menu, Faidley is one of the few holdout locations in Baltimore where a person can still throw back a delicious Coddie. The Coddie is a traditional Baltimore food consisting of deep fried cod and potatoes evoking a flavor that may well rival the crab cake for hearty seafood delight.

Other highlights of the Faidley menu include steak fish, lake trout and catfish.

Mister Fish Inc.

7211 Rolling Mill Road

Baltimore, MD 21224

(410) 288-2722

Since 1989, this family owned wholesaler has been delivering fresh-from-the-bay fish and other seafoods to local distributors. While Mr. Fish also distributes vegetables, dairy and produce, seafood is what this wholesaler is best known for. Not only will Mr. Fish deliver seafood, but they will prepare it ahead of time. So, while this is not a sit-down establishment that you can just pop in and purchase your choice of seafood, if you are looking for a decent amount of fish delivered prepared for serving, Mr. Fish is the best name in Baltimore.

Cross Street Seafood

1065 S. Charles St., Suite # 720

Baltimore, MD 21230

(410) 727-7575

Part of the Cross Street Market, this seafood joint is in competition with several others for the best fresh seafood on the street. Cross Street Seafood may just have the others beat – not just for the fine quality of the fresh fish, crabs, oysters and other fine seafood on ice that it serves up quickly and at good prices, but also because of the buckets of quality beer it offers as a chaser to your freshly prepared fish. No beverage better compliments seafood than a nice brew of your favorite beer brand, whether local or name brand.

