ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A gubernatorial contender in Maryland’s Democratic primary is hoping to force state authorities to reprint election ballots.

Valerie Ervin recently stepped forward to run in the place of her running mate, Kevin Kamenetz, who died earlier this month.

Maryland’s top elections official has said in a court affidavit that it’s too late to change ballots because millions were already being printed when Kamenetz died.

On Wednesday, Ervin confirmed she filed a lawsuit in a circuit court arguing that ballots that don’t feature her ticket’s name “will cause confusion.”

Ervin told The Associated Press she’s “very optimistic” something will be done. She said: “They need to fix it.”

Election officials have said they’ll post notices to let voters Ervin is running in Kamenetz’s place in the June 26 primary.

