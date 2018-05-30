MARYLAND FLOODING: Body Of Missing National Guardsman Found | Residents, Business Owners Temporarily Return To Ellicott CityHoward Co. Officials Release 911 CallsHow To Help 

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A non-profit that tracks pollution in the Chesapeake Bay says the health of America’s largest estuary is improving. But the group says huge challenges remain.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation on Wednesday released a midpoint assessment of a federal plan to curb pollution flowing into the watershed by 2025. States are required to cut phosphorous, nitrogen and sediment coming from treated wastewater as well as runoff from farms and cities.

The report’s good news is that the bay’s oxygen dead zone is shrinking. Underwater grasses and oysters are making a coming back. Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia have reduced pollution coming from sewage treatment plants.

But the foundation asserts they’re not doing enough to tackle runoff pollution. It says Pennsylvania is particularly falling short with runoff from farms.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch