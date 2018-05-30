NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A non-profit that tracks pollution in the Chesapeake Bay says the health of America’s largest estuary is improving. But the group says huge challenges remain.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation on Wednesday released a midpoint assessment of a federal plan to curb pollution flowing into the watershed by 2025. States are required to cut phosphorous, nitrogen and sediment coming from treated wastewater as well as runoff from farms and cities.

The report’s good news is that the bay’s oxygen dead zone is shrinking. Underwater grasses and oysters are making a coming back. Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia have reduced pollution coming from sewage treatment plants.

But the foundation asserts they’re not doing enough to tackle runoff pollution. It says Pennsylvania is particularly falling short with runoff from farms.

