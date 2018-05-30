MARYLAND FLOODING: Body Of Missing National Guardsman Found | Residents, Business Owners Temporarily Return To Ellicott CityHoward Co. Officials Release 911 CallsHow To Help 
Filed Under:Animal Rescue, cow, Davidsonville, Edgewater, Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department

EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — It was an odd sighting for firefighters in one Maryland community Tuesday night when they got a call for a cow in a pool.

Firefighters from Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department were called to a Davidsonville home shortly after 9 p.m. for an animal rescue in water.

When they got to the house in the 3800 block of Birdsville Road, they were told a cow fell into swimming pool.

It took 1.5 hours to get the cow out of the pool — with the help of cinderblock steps and many hands.

But when the cow got out of the pool she couldn’t get up on her own.

Firefighters made a harness and took the cow to a nearby pasture where she could finally stand on her own.

It was an interesting night for firefighters and they returned to service three hours later.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch