EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — It was an odd sighting for firefighters in one Maryland community Tuesday night when they got a call for a cow in a pool.

Firefighters from Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department were called to a Davidsonville home shortly after 9 p.m. for an animal rescue in water.

When they got to the house in the 3800 block of Birdsville Road, they were told a cow fell into swimming pool.

It took 1.5 hours to get the cow out of the pool — with the help of cinderblock steps and many hands.

But when the cow got out of the pool she couldn’t get up on her own.

Firefighters made a harness and took the cow to a nearby pasture where she could finally stand on her own.

It was an interesting night for firefighters and they returned to service three hours later.

