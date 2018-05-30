BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Some Ellicott City residents say the damage to their homes and businesses isn’t as bad as their neighbors following devastating flash flooding Sunday.

SHUT DOWN

When the stretch of Main Street that was severely damaged shuts down–potentially for months–they’ll be locked out anyway, leaving a lot of people scrambling to take out what they can, while they can.

Gates are up and there’s no telling for how long, as the process of damage assessment, cleanup and, eventually, rebuilding begins on Ellicott City’s Main Street, less than two years after the same charming stretch of businesses and homes disintegrated under water in 2016.

Howard County has stepped in to meet their most basic needs.

“We have tried to respond this time by making sure we have the most immediate resources that people need in the first few days available for them, and that we’re here for the long haul until they don’t need us anymore,” said Jackie Scott of the Department of Community Resources and Services.

BGE crews are working to bring back service where they can but they say for much of Main Street they can’t safely turn on power.

CITY INFRASTRUCURE

Sunday’s rainfall engulfed parts of Ellicott City.

“The devastation this time, is much worse than 2016” business owner Ron Peters said. “It’s devastating to the whole community that we don’t seem to be able to work on getting more flood mitigation.”

The catastrophic flood highlights the city’s infrastructure, with questions about what can be done to protect the town and peoples’ livelihoods.

Council member Jon Weinstein, didn’t hide his emotions during an interview Wednesday.

“I know these people, they’re my friends. this is not just my job as a council member, this is my responsibility” Weinstein said, pointing to the way the city was developed decades ago. “It’s 250 years old. The Ellicott brothers came here, built the town on the side of the hill, with rivers and streams running through it so they could speed up water. This was a mill town.”

He added that what’s been newly constructed, withstood the force of Sunday.

“The infrastructure, it’s old. After the last flood, we rebuilt almost all of it, if not all of it, and made it stronger and it withstood Sunday” he said.

Weinstein said when it’s 8 inches of water in that short amount of time, it can be tough for anything to help alleviate the flooding.

WJZ asked about concerns over “too much development” and the impact it can have on storm water runoff.

“There’s no doubt development plays a part and it’s an obvious thing. We put legislation in place to take account for that.”

Weinstein added there’s projects that took months of studying after the 2016 flood to help with flood mitigation. Ironically, they were just getting ready to break ground.

“We were there. This storm came out and had the impact that it did. If there is a community in this country, on this planet, that can recover, it’s this one.”

