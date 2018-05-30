BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland flags are at half staff; flying in mourning over the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, which is the National Guard post where Sergeant Eddison Hermond served until his death in Ellicott City.

A tragedy that sent shockwaves through his current and former units.

“When you get someone like Sgt. Hermond, you can see where they forget all about safety for themselves,” said National Guard Major General Linda Singh. “To be able to save someone else…and I’m extremely proud of what he’s done for this country.”

Hermond — a father, son, and Air Force Veteran — died a hero Sunday night after springing into action and fighting the raging Tiber River to save a stranger and her cat from violent flash floods.

First responders discovered his body more than a mile away, in the Patapsco River Tuesday afternoon.

His family, who was visiting from out of town for the weekend, is devastated but relieved.

“We’re glad we found him. You know, we wish we could have found…it could have been better circumstances, but at least we have gladly found him and now we can put some closure to this,” Hermond’s aunt, Nina Cooper, said.

National Guard Major General Singh says members have stayed with his family since the search for Hermond began.

Their heartache is shared by many.

“They’re a military family. And they all have various backgrounds with the military,” Singh said. “His sister is active duty Air Force. And that just says to me that this is a really special family, and you can see why he kind of was called to serve.”

Now, in the year Hermond was plotting his upcoming military retirement, his family is planning to say goodbye.

Only fitting that this hero’s last act was serving those whom he swore to protect.

Funeral arrangements, and a possible guard ceremony for Hermond are still in the works.

The National Guard is looking for ways they can honor Sgt. Hermond, and may award him posthumously.

