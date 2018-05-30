BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Howard County man has been arrested after authorities say he possessed and distributed child pornography.

Maryland State police say 62-year-old Yishinn Liaw of Claksville, has been charged with three counts of distributing child porn and six counts of possessing child porn.

Troopers say Liaw was arrested at his home Tuesday morning after an investigation that began in December revealed that the suspect was involved with sharing and downloading child porn.

Detectives served a search warrant at Liaw’s residence and say they found evidence of child porn on his electronic devices.

Liaw is being held on $250,000 bond.

