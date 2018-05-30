MARYLAND FLOODING: Body Of Missing National Guardsman Found | Residents, Business Owners Temporarily Return To Ellicott CityHoward Co. Officials Release 911 CallsHow To Help 
Filed Under:Child Porn, Howard County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Howard County man has been arrested after authorities say he possessed and distributed child pornography.

Maryland State police say 62-year-old Yishinn Liaw of Claksville, has been charged with three counts of distributing child porn and six counts of possessing child porn.

liaw Howard Co. Man Arrested On Child Porn Charges

Troopers say Liaw was arrested at his home Tuesday morning after an investigation that began in December revealed that the suspect was involved with sharing and downloading child porn.

Detectives served a search warrant at Liaw’s residence and say they found evidence of child porn on his electronic devices.

Liaw is being held on $250,000 bond.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch