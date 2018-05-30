BALTIMORE (WJZ) — April was what it was, and now that May is drawing to a close I guess we can say, “May was what it was.” April’s “was” was chilly, if not flat out cold. May’s “was”, (still is), wet. Real wet at times. OK June, walk up to the plate and deliver.

Fog this morning blocked out the almost full moon which the almanac calls, “The Flower Moon.” That view may yet again be obscured for the next few days with just peaks of the sight, not unlike just peaks of sun, through the days.

HUMID has been and will be a constant as we move through the “five day.” Bottom line to this blog is, “second verse same as the first.” Keep the faith, this pattern has to end sometime. OK June step up to the plate and deliver.

MB!

