BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby missed the City Council budget hearing for the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Councilman Eric Costello rescheduled the meeting for June 4th at 6:30 p.m. once he became aware that she would not be present.

Our media partners at The Baltimore Sun report Costello asked staffers with the state’s attorney’s office where Mosby was three times at the beginning of the hearing.

Camille Blake Fall, chief of administration for the state’s attorney’s office, explained that Mosby was unavoidably detained and unavailable for the evening but that she did not know exactly where Mosby was.

Mosby’s chief of staff, Caron Brace, said she had to be in the community.

“I am extremely disappointed that the head of the agency is unable to join us this evening,” said Costello according to The Baltimore Sun, citing the large size of the state’s attorney’s office, which employs nearly 400 people and receives around $36.6 million from the city each year. “That level of appropriation and that size of an agency does require the agency head to appear before the council,” he said.

