CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A 41-year-old Maryland man made a record-breaking catch last week.

While bowfishing at Mattawoman Creek in Charles County on May 24, Andy Fox and his two friends spotted a large fish.

At first, Fox thought it may be a carp, but later found that it was a snakehead, which is considered an invasive species in Maryland. So he fired his bow and hauled in what turned our to be a record-breaking fish.

He told the Maryland Department of Natural Resources that it was the biggest snakehead he had ever seen.

He wasn’t wrong about that, as it turned out to be the largest northern snakehead caught in the state of Maryland.

The record-breaking northern snakehead weighed in at 19.9 pounds, breaking the 2-year-old record of Dutch Baldwin’s 18.42 pound catch in May 2016. The record snakehead measured out to 35.157 inches

Fox plans to have his record breaking northern snakehead mounted for display.

