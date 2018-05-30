MARYLAND FLOODING: Body Of Missing National Guardsman Found | Residents, Business Owners Temporarily Return To Ellicott CityHoward Co. Officials Release 911 CallsHow To Help 
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Methamphetamine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority Police arrested three people after finding approximately five pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

Police say on May 25 at approximately 4:55 p.m., an officer stopped the 2011 Mercedes on southbound I-895 in Baltimore City due to a report that the vehicle was involved in drug trafficking.

They say they found the drugs during a probable cause search and that it carried a street value of more than $100,000.

All three occupants were taken into custody and await an appearance before the District Court Commissioner.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch