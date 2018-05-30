BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority Police arrested three people after finding approximately five pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

Police say on May 25 at approximately 4:55 p.m., an officer stopped the 2011 Mercedes on southbound I-895 in Baltimore City due to a report that the vehicle was involved in drug trafficking.

They say they found the drugs during a probable cause search and that it carried a street value of more than $100,000.

All three occupants were taken into custody and await an appearance before the District Court Commissioner.

