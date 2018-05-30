BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a man who is suspected of stabbing a man early Saturday morning.

Baltimore police say around 12:41 a.m., a male suspect stabbed another man in the 2300 block of Biddle Street.

Detectives say the 51-year-old man was transported to a hospital where he survived his injuries.

Officers have released surveillance footage of the suspect.

If you recognize the individual seen in the surveillance video please contact detectives, at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous are urged to utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP on your smartphone.

