BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a man who is suspected of stabbing a man early Saturday morning.

Baltimore police say around 12:41 a.m., a male suspect stabbed another man in the 2300 block of Biddle Street.

Detectives say the 51-year-old man was transported to a hospital where he survived his injuries.

Officers have released surveillance footage of the suspect.

stabbing suspect2 Surveillance Video Released For Man Wanted For Baltimore Stabbing

If you recognize the individual seen in the surveillance video please contact detectives, at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous are urged to utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP on your smartphone.

