BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are searching for two suspects who robbed an elderly woman by kidnapping her and forcing her to get money out from several banks and ATMs.

The Aberdeen Police Department reports this happened on Tuesday, when two male suspects kidnapped an elderly woman from the Walmart parking lot located in the 600 block of S. Philadelphia Blvd.

Police say the suspects threatened the woman, and then forced her to drive to several different banks and ATMs to withdraw money.

Once the money was withdrawn, the two suspects stole the money from the woman.

Investigators believe these two suspects are part of an “organized retail fraud group” that target the elderly.

Police released a photo of one of the suspects, and anyone with information on the identity of either of these suspects is asked to call Sgt. Thaddeus Tomlinson at (410) 272-2121.

