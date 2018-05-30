BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The four teens arrested in connection with the death of Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio have been indicted for her death.

Dawnta Harris, Eugene Genius, Derrick Matthews, and Darrell Ward were indicted on several charges, including first-degree murder, burglary, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Police said the teens were burglarizing a home when Caprio responded to the neighborhood.

They had thrown a rock into a window to get inside the home on Linwen Way, stealing jewelry, cash and “anything they could get their hands on.”

Harris, who was arrested near where the Jeep was found abandoned, told a detective he had been waiting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle as other associates of his were in the process of committing a burglary, according to the probable cause statement.

Harris also told the detective that he “drove at the officer,” the statement said.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said even though Harris was alone in the car, all four teenagers are facing possible life sentences.

