By Bob Turk
Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday was a warm and humid day as we reached the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Some light rain and drizzle has moved into the region but no heavy rain.

Tomorrow will be another humid day and some sun and clouds will help produce some showers and some thunderstorms as well.

Our main concern is, obviosly, how much rain falls, where and for how long. It’s not possible to predict that, but be aware that some areas could possibly see pockets of heavy rain and some flooding. We will not know that answer until things play out tomorrow.

Stay tuned for any updates.

