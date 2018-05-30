BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities in Baltimore are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old woman in the head Friday night.

City police say around 10:21 p.m., they responded to the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, where they found the victim suffering from stab wounds to the face, head, neck and back.

Police have release surveillance footage of the woman they believe to have been responsible for the injuries.

If you recognize the individual seen in the surveillance video please contact detectives, at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous are urged to utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP on your smartphone.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook