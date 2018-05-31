WJZ WEATHER: Maryland Flash Flood Watch Through Friday Morning

MARYLAND FLOODING: Flags Fly At Half Staff In Honor Of Md. Veteran Killed In Flood | Residents Left In Limbo On When Rebuilding Process Can StartHoward Co. Officials Release 911 CallsHow To Help 
Filed Under:Betsy DeVos, Frank Hebron-Harman Elementary, Maryland, Schools

HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will be visiting a Maryland school Thursday to learn how the school encourages positive behavior among students.

DeVos will visit Frank Hebron-Harman Elementary in Anne Arundel County around 10:30 a.m. as part of the Federal Commission on School Safety’s first field visit.

They are going to the Hanover school to learn about Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS).

PBIS is a framework for assisting school personnel in organizing evidence-based behavioral interventions to help improve academics and social behavior outcomes for students, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Education.

Democratic candidate for governor Ben Jealous is protesting DeVos’ visit outside the school along with Maryland State Education Association President Betty Weller.

After the actual class visit, the commission will host a meeting.

You can watch that below:

Click here if the embeded video doesn’t work.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch