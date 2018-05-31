HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will be visiting a Maryland school Thursday to learn how the school encourages positive behavior among students.

DeVos will visit Frank Hebron-Harman Elementary in Anne Arundel County around 10:30 a.m. as part of the Federal Commission on School Safety’s first field visit.

They are going to the Hanover school to learn about Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS).

PBIS is a framework for assisting school personnel in organizing evidence-based behavioral interventions to help improve academics and social behavior outcomes for students, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Education.

Democratic candidate for governor Ben Jealous is protesting DeVos’ visit outside the school along with Maryland State Education Association President Betty Weller.

After the actual class visit, the commission will host a meeting.

