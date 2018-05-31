BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In 2010, the five states in the Chesapeake watershed pledged to make the Bay healthy by 2025. We’re now at the mid-point, and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Chief Scientist Doug Meyers says, “We’re very encouraged. The first half of the clean-up has done its job. The bay’s responding and we can measure it.”

A CBF study finds better water clarity and the return of underwater grasses. There are signs oyster restoration efforts are paying off, along with reductions of massive algae blooms that choke oxygen out of the water.

“The dead zone that’s been reported out in the middle of the bay has shrunk,” Meyers said. “It’s less severe.”

Improvements to sewage treatment plants are largely responsible for a 60 percent reduction in nitrogen and phosphorous pollution, but reaching 100 percent by 2025 is going to take even more effort.

“The second half is going to be harder. It’s going to be the expensive stuff. You’ve heard of low hanging fruit — I think we’ve picked it,” Meyers said.

The biggest challenges will be finding ways to reduce urban and rural run-off from storms, both of which carry nurtients like nitrogen and phosphorous. But after coming this far, Meyers says, “What needs to be done right now is keep our foot on the pedal.”

2025 is fast approaching and there’s still plenty of work left to do.

