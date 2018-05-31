The letter was signed by Holzer and athletic director Kraig Loovis, according to the Sun.
The MIAA, the league the teams play in, reportedly, has been notified.
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– All-boy private school, Mount Saint Joseph in West Baltimore, has decided not to play St. Frances Academy, a local and fast-growing national football powerhouse, next season.
On Wednesday, according to the Baltimore Sun, St. Joe cited safety concerns and the perceived difference in the goals of the two programs as the reason for not being willing to play St. Frances next football season.
The Sun says the Gaels head coach Rich Holzer posted a letter on the team’s website stating that a large number of transfers the Panthers has, has been “incongruent with other member schools.”
The letter was signed by Holzer and athletic director Kraig Loovis, according to the Sun.
The MIAA, the league the teams play in, reportedly, has been notified.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook