BALTIMORE (WJZ)– All-boy private school, Mount Saint Joseph in West Baltimore, has decided not to play St. Frances Academy, a local and fast-growing national football powerhouse, next season.

On Wednesday, according to the Baltimore Sun, St. Joe cited safety concerns and the perceived difference in the goals of the two programs as the reason for not being willing to play St. Frances next football season.

We live in a world of cowards, who teach kids to run from their problems rather than face them. Make excuses for failure, use lies, and take their ball and go home. I will never be a coach who conforms to this behavior and thought. What are you teaching your student athletes? — Henry Russell (@SD_Hank) May 30, 2018

The Sun says the Gaels head coach Rich Holzer posted a letter on the team’s website stating that a large number of transfers the Panthers has, has been “incongruent with other member schools.”

The letter was signed by Holzer and athletic director Kraig Loovis, according to the Sun. The MIAA, the league the teams play in, reportedly, has been notified.

