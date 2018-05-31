BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Washington Capitals won their first ever Stanley Cup Finals game Wednesday night and thousands of fans showed up to watch despite the game being in Las Vegas.

The Capitals opened up their arena and allowed fans to come watch on the jumbotron. Reports say over 14,400 fans showed up to cheer on the team.

Meanwhile in Camden Yards, the Baltimore Orioles faced off against the Washington Nationals — garnering a little less enthusiasm. ESPN reports only 13,935 people filled the seats to watch the Nats sweep the Orioles in the series finale.

At one point the two games were being played at the same time, as the baseball game started at 7:05 p.m. and the hockey match-up began at 8:00 p.m.

One could say the Nationals and Orioles play every year…multiple times…and fans could always attend another game. Meanwhile, this is only the second time the Caps have made it to the Stanley Cup Finals.

It doesn’t help that the Orioles currently have the worst record in the league. It’s possible that the possibility of a history making game held a little more excitement for those attending.

Whatever the reason, the stands are sure to be filled again as the Caps return home to play game three on Saturday in Washington D.C.

