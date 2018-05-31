BALTIMORE (WJZ) — So here we go again. I wake up this morning to a bunch of advisories, in my phone, about flooding. Yep over the next few days our shower, and thunderstorm potential really amps up. But this comes as no surprise. The part of the weekend forecast that really got my attention is Sunday. On that day we will continue to see rain in the forecast but the temperature may not get out of the 60’s.

So when do we finally get out of this crud? Looking like Monday with a partly sunny day and a high of 73°.

But guess what happens on Tuesday…Should I even write/say it, or should I just leave you with a visual? Wait, the votes are being counted……visual WINS! Gimme that umbrella……………………! Oh the pain……..!

MB!

