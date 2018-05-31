PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — A petition has been filed to change the name of a Baltimore County street to honor slain officer Amy Caprio.

The petition, which was filed by Bay Properties & Affiliates President Rich Cohen, would change the name of Forge Rd. to Officer Caprio Way.

Bay Properties & Affiliates also plans to rename their development on the corner of Belair Rd. and Forge Rd. to Officer Caprio Center.

According to police, the 29-year-old officer died while investigating a call for suspicious activity in a Perry Hall neighborhood.

Four teenagers have been indicted in connection with her murder.

