BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s top public education official has reportedly once again declined to approve Verletta White as the permanent Baltimore County Schools superintendent.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports State schools Superintendent Karen Salmon said she appreciated “the Board’s explanations and advocacy for Ms. White’s appointment…Yet, my reservations remain.”

In an 8-4 vote in April, the county school board offered White a four-year contract that was set to begin July 1.

Dr. Salmon rejected White’s appointment earlier this month, citing an ethics violation.

An ethics panel found White failed to properly report outside income and used the “prestige” of her job to get consulting work. Her predecessor, Dallas Dance, faced similar allegations. But unlike Dance, White has never been charged with a crime.

The county school board voted 8-4 to ask Salmon to reconsider her decision. But her statement Thursday proved her stance hasn’t changed.

White is currently serving as interim superintendent. Her term is expected to end in a month.

