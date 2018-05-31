ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police say two suspects, one of which was armed with a knife, reportedly stole some items from a local Walmart.

The theft happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, at the Walmart located in the 8000 block of Governor Ritchie Highway in Pasadena.

Responding officers were told that two people, later identified as Davon Ricardo Battle and Martieria Latrice McDaniels, were seen concealing merchandise, before trying to leave without paying.

One of the suspects reportedly took out a knife when approached by employees, and the two then left the store.

K-9 units helped officers search the area.

Battle and McDaniels were later found and subsequently arrested.

