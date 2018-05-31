MARYLAND FLOODING: Ellicott City Braces For More Rain After Historic FloodingFlags Fly At Half Staff In Honor Of Md. Veteran Killed In FloodHoward Co. Officials Release 911 CallsHow To Help 
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More rain and storms across the region that prompted flood warnings and watches once again.

Only a few very limited locations saw any flooding, but tomorrow we have another shot at heavy showers or thunderstorms again.

A very warm and humid airmass will be in place tomorrow, so any storms may produce more heavy rain and more flood watches or warnings may be issued.

We will be closely following radar the next few days for any changes and updates.

