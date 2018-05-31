ST. AUGUSTINE, FL (CBS Local) – A Florida woman’s name made for an interesting police report in St. Augustine, particularly since it happened to match the crime she’s accused of committing.

Forty-year-old Crystal Methvin was taken into custody after being charged with possession of crystal meth, according to the St. Augustine Police Department. Methvin was arrested on May 26 after officers got a tip that a woman was sitting in a car on the side of a local highway.

When police arrived, Methvin only had a Florida ID card and didn’t have her driver’s license. As officers searched the car they reportedly discovered crystal meth in a plastic bag in Methvin’s purse.

More unused plastic bags were allegedly found in Methvin’s purse, leading police to believe the suspect was selling the drugs, according to WJAX. The St. Augustine woman faces a third degree felony charge for possession of meth.

She’s being held in jail on $5,000 bond.

Crystal Methvin’s alleged crystal meth was taken by officers as evidence.