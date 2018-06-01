WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The last time the Washington Capitals were in the Stanley Cup it was 1998.
They lost 4-0 to the Detroit Red Wings and Capitals fans were disheartened.
That’s why fans are going crazy for the Capitals not only making another appearance at the Stanley Cup — 20 years later — but that they actually won Game 2 and are now headed into Game 3 on Saturday.
In 20 years — so much has changed. Here’s what was popular in 1998.
- Google was founded.
- Bill Clinton was impeached as President for perjury related to the Monica Lewinsky.
- The movie Armageddeon was out in theaters
- Britney Spears dropped “Baby One More Time.”
- Dawson’s Creek made it’s TV debut
- The Harry Potter book series was popular in the U.S.
- TRL debuted on MTV
- The top song was Iris by Goo Goo Dolls
- The top baby names were Emily, Hannah, Samantha, Sarah, Ashley, Michael, Jacob, Matthew, Joshua, Chris, Topher
- Titanic won the Best Film at the Oscars
Sting and Shaggy are set to perform outside the arena ahead of Game 3. That’s kind of a throwback too.
