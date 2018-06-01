WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The last time the Washington Capitals were in the Stanley Cup it was 1998.

They lost 4-0 to the Detroit Red Wings and Capitals fans were disheartened.

That’s why fans are going crazy for the Capitals not only making another appearance at the Stanley Cup — 20 years later — but that they actually won Game 2 and are now headed into Game 3 on Saturday.

In 20 years — so much has changed. Here’s what was popular in 1998.

Google was founded. Bill Clinton was impeached as President for perjury related to the Monica Lewinsky. The movie Armageddeon was out in theaters Britney Spears dropped “Baby One More Time.” Dawson’s Creek made it’s TV debut The Harry Potter book series was popular in the U.S. TRL debuted on MTV The top song was Iris by Goo Goo Dolls The top baby names were Emily, Hannah, Samantha, Sarah, Ashley, Michael, Jacob, Matthew, Joshua, Chris, Topher Titanic won the Best Film at the Oscars

Sting and Shaggy are set to perform outside the arena ahead of Game 3. That’s kind of a throwback too.

