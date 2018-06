BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A local restaurant helped raise thousands of dollar in honor of officer Amy Caprio, who was recently killed in the line of duty.

By The Docks restaurant raised $2,500 for the Police Assistance & Relief fund as part of a fundraiser in honor of slain officer Amy Caprio.

Anyone wishing to make donations in honor of Caprio can CLICK HERE to donate to the PAR fund.

