By Alex DeMetrick
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of schools offer students classes in science and technology, but a brand new center is expanding those offerings and more, to the entire community.

“For students, we offer programs that focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math.” said Acacia Asbell, director of the Lakeland Community and STEAM Center. “For community members, we try to provide holistic resources in order to fit their variety of needs.”

It’s done by bringing city, state and federal resources to meeting rooms locally, rather than downtown.

The new center was built with donations, including $1.6 million dollars from the Northrop Grumman foundation.

Sandra Evers-Manly is the foundation’s president, and tells WJZ, “There are great minds in this school. This school is going to help us bring about a future generation of engineers, computer scientists and leaders.”

The goal is to provide hands-on experience in digital recording, computer programming and robotics. Even when something doesn’t work, student Jose Arguta says, “We learned we have to try again until we succeed.”

