BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 41st annual Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Designer Show House is now open in Green Spring Valley. The three-story estate was built in 1927 and features 10-foot ceilings and rooms designed by 20 local interior designers.

“It’s a three-story home and it’s really magnificent,”said Carolyn Lassahn, vice president of Baltimore Symphony Associates. “If you want to see the latest in home furnishings, paint color, and art objects, come to the show house.”

The estate sits on 13 acres on Garrison Forest Rd. It was once owned by the great-great-great-nephew of Edgar Allan Poe. The house is a benefit for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

“All of our fundraising proceeds will benefit the BSO Education Programs,” Lassahn added. “We reach about 55,000 young people each year through our fundraising efforts like the show house. Just about all of the furniture is for sale and there’s an inventory for each room.”

20 local designers put their touches on different rooms in the show house, including Laura Fitzpatrick of LB Designs of Catonsville.

“It’s always fun to be a part of this fundraiser and be among the best and most talented designers, and help the BSO out, and be a part of everything they’re raising money for,” she said. “It’s always fun and challenging, but a very rewarding thing to do.”

Baltimore designer Paddy Dugan, of PD Interior Design, designed one of the bedrooms.

“It’s a real pleasure. We get to be like a family,” she said. “We work very hard. I’m just honored that I can donate my time to help the BSO. It’s just a great fundraiser for the education programs.”

Tickets for the BSO Show House are $25 off site, or $30 at the door. The show house is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The house will be open through June 17.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook