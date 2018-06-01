MARYLAND FLOODING: Ellicott City Hit By More Rain After Historic FloodingSW Baltimore Residents Fed Up With Sporadic Flooding | Howard Co. Officials Release 911 Calls During FloodHow To Help 
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov was on the ice for Washington Capitals practice Friday, 36 hours after leaving Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights clutching his left arm in pain.

Kuznetsov did not return to Wednesday night’s game, and coach Barry Trotz had no further update other than to say Washington’s leading scorer is day-to-day. Kuznetsov’s status for Game 3 Saturday night is still not clear.

Defenseman Brooks Orpik, who took a slash to the hand late in Game 2, did not participate in the optional practice, along with Alex Ovechkin, T.J. Oshie and others. Trotz says Orpik is fine.

Goaltender Braden Holtby, who stopped 37 of 39 shots in Game 2 to even the series, was on the ice as part of his regular routine. Holtby has continued his career-long playoff success this spring, going 13-7 with a 2.19 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.

Over his NHL career, Holtby has a 2.04 GAA and .929 save percentage in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

