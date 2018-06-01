MARYLAND FLOODING: Ellicott City Resumes Rebuild After Being Spared From Additional Flooding | Engineers: Multi-Million Dollar Projects Can't Guarantee Ellicott City Won't Flood AgainMd. Veteran Killed In Flood Honored Through Scholarship FundHow To Help Ellicott City 
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 19-year-old man with a “severe cognitive handicap.”

Brandon Roy was last seen Friday night in the 1300 block of Sugar Wood Circle in Essex, Maryland.

Brandon Roy

Police say he was riding a blue, 10-speed bike while wearing a green polo and khaki pants as part of the National Academy Foundation School uniform.

Anyone with information about Roy’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 410-887-0220.

