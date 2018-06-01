MARYLAND FLOODING: Ellicott City Hit By More Rain After Historic FloodingSW Baltimore Residents Fed Up With Sporadic Flooding | Howard Co. Officials Release 911 Calls During FloodHow To Help 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ruiz Food Products is recalling approximately 50,706 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

The packages contain 12, 4.5 ounce individually wrapped frozen “El Monterey Signature Burritos, Egg, Sausage, Cheese & Potato” and were produced on March 3, 2018.

The items were shipped nationwide and have the establishment number EST. 17523A. The lot code 18062 and 18063, and a “Best if Used By” date of 3/3/2019 or 3/4/2019 are located on the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from people eating the products but anyone concerned should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall should contact the company’s consumer line at 800-772-6474.

