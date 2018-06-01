ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — It’s back to rebuilding in Ellicott City Friday afternoon, after crews had to move their heavy machinery to higher ground as rain moved in Thursday.

Hours after storms swept through Howard County Thursday night, sparing Ellicott City’s vulnerable Main St. from another wave of disaster, even as a flash flood watch dangerously rose to a flash flood warning.

But there were no waves of water this time, as county workers and contractors are already in the process of rebuilding.

Since Sunday, they’ve cleared and cleaned storm drains, hauling away more than 100 truck loads of debris. They’ve been racing against a dicey forecast.

County leaders say crews will continue to work Friday, and home and business owners will be allowed back in for a few hours.

With the threat of rain still hovering, they may again be forced to hit pause on recovery and rebuilding.

For now, the order is to work fast, weather permitting.

“Our direction is get this done as quick as possible, whether it rains or not,” said Jim Irvin, with the department of public works.

Wednesday, crews actually started rebuilding, and they said clean up happened much faster this time around than after the flood in 2016, but there’s still a lot of work to do.

