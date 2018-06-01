BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s one of the most anticipated days of the year. National Donut Day! Many companies are participating in the day and offering free pastries in celebration.
Krispy Kreme is offering a free donut without requiring any other purchase. Participating locations can be found on their website.
At Dunkin’ Donuts you can get a free classic donut when you buy a drink. In celebration of the day, the company gave new names and designs to their classic donut flavors. For example, the Vanilla Frosted Donut has been renamed “Party On,” now featuring festive, confetti sprinkles and a blue icing drizzle.
If you need an early morning ride, Dunkin’ Donuts partnered with Lyft so that the first 10,000 Lyft users who use promo code “DUNKINDONUTS18” will receive a free ride (up to $10 per ride).
The fun doesn’t end after breakfast. Burger King is cutting a hole out of its whopper and calling it a “flame-grilled donut.” Don’t worry, it comes with a free mini slider so you don’t miss out on any of the deliciousness.
Fun Fact: National Donut Day was established by the Chicago salvation army to bring in funds during the great depression as well to honor salvation army volunteers during world war one.
