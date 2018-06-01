Comments
WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJZ) — Police say two people have been injured in a shooting at a mall in Eastern Pennsylvania on Friday night.
The Whitehall Township Police Department posted the following via Twitter about the shooting at the Lehigh Valley Mall:
Authorities have not yet released information about the extent of the injuries. Police also have not reported any arrests or deaths.
The mall is located in about 60 miles outside of Philadelphia
This is a developing story.
