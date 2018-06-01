WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJZ) — Police say two people have been injured in a shooting at a mall in Eastern Pennsylvania on Friday night.

The Whitehall Township Police Department posted the following via Twitter about the shooting at the Lehigh Valley Mall:

Shooting at Lehigh Valley Mall, two confirmed victims. All information released on Twitter for now. — Whitehall_Police (@Whitehall_PD) June 1, 2018

Shooting at Lehigh Valley Mall is not an active shooter, the information we have currently is that the actor(s) have left. — Whitehall_Police (@Whitehall_PD) June 2, 2018

All mall parking lots remain open except for Macy's behind lifestyle center near 22. If you have someone to pick up please arrange to meet at another entrance. — Whitehall_Police (@Whitehall_PD) June 2, 2018

Authorities have not yet released information about the extent of the injuries. Police also have not reported any arrests or deaths.

The mall is located in about 60 miles outside of Philadelphia

This is a developing story.

