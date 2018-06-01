MARYLAND FLOODING: Ellicott City Hit By More Rain After Historic FloodingSW Baltimore Residents Fed Up With Sporadic Flooding | Howard Co. Officials Release 911 Calls During FloodHow To Help 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 41-year-old man who became a quadriplegic after a shooting back in 1996 died in January, and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

The Baltimore Police Department reports Damon Carlos Baylor was shot in the neck back on December 27, 1996.

The shooting left him paralyzed.

Baylor died on January 30, 2018, and an autopsy revealed that he died “from complications stemming from” the shooting in 1996.

Homicide detectives are now investigating his death.

